Bonino scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Bonino's offense continues to come in bunches -- he has three goals, two assists and a plus-4 rating over his last five games. He contributed a goal in Wednesday's comeback, and he also set up Erik Karlsson's game-winner in the third period. Bonino is up to seven tallies, 15 points, 59 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 43 outings overall.