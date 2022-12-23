Bonino notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Bonino snapped a three-game point drought when he helped out on Timo Meier's second-period tally. With Tomas Hertl (suspension) out for the last two games, Bonino played as a top-six center. He'll likely shift back to either a second-line winger or third-line center role after the holiday break since Hertl's suspension is over. Bonino has four goals, five helpers, 42 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 49 blocked shots through 32 outings this season.