Bonino notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bonino set up a Nico Sturm game-tying goal in the second period. After a strong stretch early in December, Bonino's offense has slipped again. He has three helpers and a minus-5 rating over his last 11 contests. The veteran forward is up to 11 points, 53 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 39 appearances this season.