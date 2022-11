Bonino logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Bonino entered Sunday with no points in his last 10 games. He changed that by assisting on both of linemate Luke Kunin's tallies in the contest. Bonino is much more of a defensive center at this point in his career. He has three helpers, 21 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 21 appearances while often centering the third line.