Bonino scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Bonino has now scored in three straight games, accounting for all of his goals this season. He continues to see steady middle-six usage, and his success on offense lately has earned him a spot on the second power-play unit again. The 34-year-old has six points, 33 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances.