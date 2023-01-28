Bonino found the back of the net in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Sharks rookie Mikey Eyssimont delivered a nice feed to Bonino on a breakaway to level the score with 13:10 remaining in the third period. Team Teal ultimately fell short, but fantasy managers shouldn't lose sight of how well Bonino has played lately. The third-line pivot has five goals, three assists and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests this month.