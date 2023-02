Bonino provided an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Bonino ended a three-game point drought when he set up Tomas Hertl's tally late in the game. The 34-year-old Bonino has had a couple of bursts of offense this season, but he's more of a defensive center who won't help much in fantasy. He's at 18 points, 67 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 51 outings.