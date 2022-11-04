Bonino posted an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Bonino set up Erik Karlsson's game-tying goal at 6:34 of the third period. The assist was Bonino's first point in 10 appearances this season, though he missed three games with an upper-body injury. The veteran forward has stuck in a middle-six role despite the lack offense. He's contributed eight shots on net, 14 blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating as one of the better defensive forwards in the Sharks' lineup.