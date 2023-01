Bonino provided an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bonino ended a three-game point drought with the helper. With the Sharks' top six all available again, the 34-year-old has been shuffled down to the third line in recent contests. That reduced role figures to limit his offense. He's at four goals, six helpers, 45 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 36 appearances.