Bonino scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Bonino began the year with no goals in 24 games, but he's now scored in back-to-back contests. It took him just 18 seconds to light the lamp Wednesday. The 34-year-old continues to bounce between third-line center and second-line winger -- he'd have more usefulness in the latter spot, which he occupied in this game. For the season, Bonino has five points, 32 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating, so most fantasy managers can find more productive depth scorers elsewhere.