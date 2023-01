Cicek was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Following the Sharks' acquisition of Jacob MacDonald from the Avalanche in a four-player trade, Cicek will head down to the minors. The 22-year-old has produced four assists through his first 14 NHL contests, but he'll likely see more meaningful minutes with the Barracuda, especially since defense prospect Ryan Merkley was shipped out in the same trade that brought MacDonald to the Bay Area.