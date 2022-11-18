Cicek logged an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Cicek picked up the first point of his NHL career, earning the secondary helper on a Matt Nieto goal in the first period. This was just the second game Cicek's played since he was called up Nov. 14. He's seen a third-pairing role, and his success in that spot allowed the Sharks to waive Scott Harrington prior to Thursday's contest. Cicek will likely have a clear path to playing time until Radim Simek (undisclosed) is ready to return.