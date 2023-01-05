site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Nick Cicek: Recalled from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Cicek was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
This is the second time this week that Cicek was recalled as he was sent down Wednesday. Cicek has four assists in 10 games this season, his first in the NHL.
