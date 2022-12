Cicek was demoted to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Cicek was a healthy scratch for his last five contests, so his reassignment shouldn't come as a surprise. In his 10 outings this year, the 22-year-old blueliner has tallied four assists, one shot and 14 hits. In the minors, Cicek should get significantly more opportunities but will be a low-end fantasy target the rest of the way.