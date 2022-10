Cicek will accompany the Sharks on their trip to Europe to begin the year, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cicek is one of the more surprising names to make the trip, though it's no guarantee he'll make his NHL debut in the first two games of the campaign. The 22-year-old defenseman posted 25 points in 53 contests with AHL San Jose last year, though he'll likely spend time bouncing between levels for much of 2022-23.