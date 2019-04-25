DeSimone was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In 65 games in the minors, DeSimone logged 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in the regular season, in addition to a goal and assist through four games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Illinois native pinballed between the minors and the big club towards the end of the season, and it's unclear how much ice time he'll see as the Sharks get ready for the second round. Either way, DeSimone seems to be getting rewarded for his consistent play in the minors.