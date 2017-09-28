DeSimone was recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The Union College product got a taste of professional hockey at the tail-end of 2016-17, suiting up in 17 AHL games between regular and postseasons, recording seven points. DeSimone's recall doesn't necessarily mean that he has a realistic shot of making the Sharks' Opening Night squad, but is likely with the big team to provide some depth for Thursday's preseason game against Anaheim. Expect DeSimone to spend the majority, if not all of 2017-18 in the minors to gain experience.