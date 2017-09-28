Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Brought up Thursday
DeSimone was recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday.
The Union College product got a taste of professional hockey at the tail-end of 2016-17, suiting up in 17 AHL games between regular and postseasons, recording seven points. DeSimone's recall doesn't necessarily mean that he has a realistic shot of making the Sharks' Opening Night squad, but is likely with the big team to provide some depth for Thursday's preseason game against Anaheim. Expect DeSimone to spend the majority, if not all of 2017-18 in the minors to gain experience.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...