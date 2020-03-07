Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Called up from AHL
DeSimone was recalled from AHL San Jose on Saturday.
DeSimone will provide additional depth ahead of a back-to-back set against Ottawa on Saturday and Colorado on Sunday, though it remains to be seen if he works his way into either contest. If the 25-year-old New York native gets into a game, it would be his NHL debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.