Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Dropped to minors
DeSimone was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Saturday, TSN reports.
DeSimone failed to break into the lineup during this brief promotion, but could still make his NHL debut down the stretch. The blueliner may need to spend another year in the minors developing his game before he gets a shot at breaking into the Sharks' 23-man roster on a more permanent basis.
