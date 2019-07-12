DeSimone inked a two-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday worth $1.4 million at the NHL level, CapFriendly reports.

DeSimone went undrafted coming out of Union College, but spent the past two seasons with the Barracuda. In 65 appearances last year, the blueliner notched 14 goals and 32 assists. If he can continue to develop his offensive game, the 24-year-old should get a chance to make his NHL debut in 2019-20.