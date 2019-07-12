Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Earns two-year deal
DeSimone inked a two-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Thursday worth $1.4 million at the NHL level, CapFriendly reports.
DeSimone went undrafted coming out of Union College, but spent the past two seasons with the Barracuda. In 65 appearances last year, the blueliner notched 14 goals and 32 assists. If he can continue to develop his offensive game, the 24-year-old should get a chance to make his NHL debut in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...