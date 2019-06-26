Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Issued qualifying offer
DeSimone received a qualifying offer from the Sharks prior to Tuesday's deadline.
DeSimone was AHL San Jose's most productive blueliner in terms of offense last season, racking up 14 goals and 46 points in 65 games, so it's no surprise that the organization would like him to stick around. However, at this point there's no reason to believe he'll have a regular role with the big club in 2019-20.
