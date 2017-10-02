Play

DeSimone was called up to the AHL's Barracuda on Sunday, TSN reports.

The Sharks want to give DeSimone heavy playing time, hence how he's shuffled between the parent club and its minor-league affiliate twice already and the regular season hasn't even started yet. From a fantasy standpoint, it'll be hard to depend on a guy who's always on the move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories