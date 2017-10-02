Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Pinballs back to big club
DeSimone was called up to the AHL's Barracuda on Sunday, TSN reports.
The Sharks want to give DeSimone heavy playing time, hence how he's shuffled between the parent club and its minor-league affiliate twice already and the regular season hasn't even started yet. From a fantasy standpoint, it'll be hard to depend on a guy who's always on the move.
