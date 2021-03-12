site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Promoted to active roster
RotoWire Staff
DeSimone was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.
DeSimone isn't likely to see playing time barring an injury to another of the Sharks' defensemen.
