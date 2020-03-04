Play

DeSimone was called up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

DeSimone will serve as defensive depth for the Sharks after Jacob Middleton suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Penguins. In 46 games with the Barracuda, DeSimone has three goals and 17 points this season. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but he could challenge Brandon Davidson for playing time.

