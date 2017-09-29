Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Sent back down
DeSimone was reassigned to the AHL's Barracuda on Friday, only one day after getting called up.
Expect plenty of roster shuffling around San Jose this season, as the baby Sharks share the home rink with the parent club. The American defenseman secured one goal and five helpers in 13 games for the Barracuda last postseason, so he's at least has the attention of Sharks brass.
