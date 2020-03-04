Sharks' Nick DeSimone: Shipped back to minors
DeSimone was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
DeSimone was called up to be the seventh defenseman for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs. The Sharks' next game is Thursday versus the Wild -- DeSimone may be back with the big club ahead of that game, but it's unlikely he'll get the chance to make his NHL debut.
