Leddy (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Monday and will be available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Leddy has been sidelined since late October due to his upper-body injury, but he's practiced with the Sharks over the past week and will be able to suit up against the Wild. Over seven appearances prior to sustaining his injury, Leddy logged two assists, 10 blocked shots, two hits and four PIM while averaging 17:12 of ice time.