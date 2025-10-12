Leddy had an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

This was Leddy's first point over two games with the Sharks since he was claimed off waivers from the Blues in the offseason. The 34-year-old blueliner is poised to play a significant role as a top-four option this season. He was limited to five points in 31 regular-season outings last year, and he's fallen short of the 30-point mark in four straight seasons, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy.