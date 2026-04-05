Leddy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The second-period goal was Leddy's first of the season, and he also helped out on a Macklin Celebrini tally later in the frame. With seven points over 28 outings, Leddy has been more productive in fewer games than last year, when he had five points in 31 contests for the Blues. Leddy looks to have the edge in playing time over John Klingberg, who was cleared from his upper-body injury Wednesday but has yet to check back into the Sharks' lineup.