Sturm scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Sturm has a goal and two assists over three games since he returned from an abdominal injury. The 28-year-old picked off a pass and banked in his shot from behind the net to get the Sharks on the board in the third period Tuesday. Sturm plays in a bottom-six role, so his offense is likely to recede eventually. For the season, he has seven points, 31 shots on net, 16 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 29 appearances.