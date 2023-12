Sturm (middle body) is considered week-to-week, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Sturm was placed on injured reserve Friday after suffering a mid-body injury in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg. He has collected two goals, two assists, 30 shots on net and 21 blocked shots over 26 contests this campaign. Jack Studnicka, who was acquired from Vancouver on Friday, will make his San Jose debut in Sunday's contest versus Colorado.