Sturm sustained what head coach David Quinn described as a "mid-body" injury in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Sturm's injury will once again test the Sharks already shaky center depth. The forward's timeline to return is unclear pending further evaluation. If Sturm misses Friday's game in Arizona, Luke Kunin could move up to center the third line after returning from an injury as a winger Tuesday.