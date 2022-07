Sturm signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Sharks on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Sturm split 2021-22 between the Wild and the Avalanche, but a three-year deal in San Jose should give him some stability now. The 27-year-old had 20 points in 74 contests last season, and he should compete for a middle-six gig with the Sharks going forward.