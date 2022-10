Sturm scored an empty net goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Sturm saw a move up the lineup with Nick Bonino (upper body) unavailable. Working on the third line, Sturm put in a solid game and was rewarded with the final tally. The 27-year-old forward has three goals, 13 shots, 17 hits, six blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM through eight contests this year, though he's often been assigned to the fourth line.