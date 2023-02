Sturm (upper body) returned to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

It's rare for players to be deemed questionable to return to a game and end up making it back, but Sturm did just that. Assuming he doesn't feel the aftereffects of a Nicolas Hague shot in the coming days, Sturm can be considered healthy. He should continue to play in a bottom-six role.