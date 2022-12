Sturm scored a goal and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Both moments came in relatively quick succession. He scored with 5:02 left in the first period and then dropped the mitts with Brett Ritchie just 15 seconds later. Sturm has three goals in his last six games, making the most of his third-line role in the process. The 27-year-old has racked up nine tallies, two assists, 41 shots on net, 40 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests overall.