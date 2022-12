Sturm scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Sturm's second-period tally held up as the game-winner. It was his second goal in as many contests and his eighth marker of the year. The 27-year-old German has added a pair of assists, 37 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating through 23 contests. He'll chip in some supporting offense and a little physicality from his usual third-line role, but it's unlikely he's considered to move into the top six.