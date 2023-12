Sturm (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sturm will be back in the fold after missing Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers. He has contributed two assists, 22 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 12 hits in 22 appearances this season. Sturm is slated to center the third line in Tuesday's contest.