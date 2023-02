Sturm (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sturm was injured on a high hit from Pittsburgh's Jason Zucker on Jan. 28. Coach David Quinn said the Sharks forward would be ready to go following Monday's practice. Sturm has generated 11 goals, 17 points 72 shots on net and 59 hits in 43 games this season.