Sturm, who was on the non-roster injured reserve list for personal reasons, is back with the Sharks and expected to draw into the lineup Friday versus Montreal, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Sturm missed the Sharks' previous two games. He has two assists, a minus-12 rating, eight hits and 14 blocks in 17 contests this season. With Sturm available Friday, Nikolai Knyzhov might be a healthy scratch.