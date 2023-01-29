Sturm (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Penguins, and head coach David Quinn did not have an update on the forward's status after the game, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sturm was crushed on a big hit from Jason Zucker, and the Sharks' forward immediately went to the locker room. While injuries are never good, Sturm will have some extra time to heal up if it's not a significant one -- the Sharks don't play again until Feb. 7 versus the Lightning.