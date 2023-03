Sturm notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Sturm set up a Kevin Labanc goal early in the third period. Over his last five games, Sturm has a goal, two assists, 11 shots on net and seven hits. The 27-year-old continues to center the Sharks' third line, and he's up to a career-high 24 points with 112 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-11 rating through 66 outings this season.