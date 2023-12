Sturm (middle body) is expected to miss the Sharks' next two games, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sturm suffered the injury Tuesday and appears likely to be out Friday versus the Coyotes and Sunday versus the Avalanche at a minimum. Givani Smith figures to enter the lineup in a fourth-line role while Sturm is sidelined, though Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed) could also be an option once he's activated from injured reserve.