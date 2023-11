Sturm recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Sturm has two helpers over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 28-year-old forward has added 14 blocked shots, eight hits, 16 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-12 rating. He's played mainly in a middle-six role, though that comes with little power-play time, so his offense isn't likely to grow much.