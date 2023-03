Sturm logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The Sharks didn't have many bright spots, but Sturm dominated at the faceoff dot, winning 16 of 22 draws. The 27-year-old also ended a six-game point drought when he assisted on a Kevin Labanc goal shortly after the Sharks killed a penalty. Sturm is up to a career-high 22 points with 105 shots on net, 84 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 62 contests this season.