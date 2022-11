Sturm scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win against Minnesota.

Sturm ended his four-game point drought. He has six goals and seven points in 17 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old forward finished last season with 20 points in 74 games, but he averaged just 11:54 of ice time. Sturm logged 14:31 Saturday, which is about par for the course for him this season and it wouldn't be surprising if he surpassed his 2021-22 point total thanks to his increased role.