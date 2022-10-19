Sturm scored a hard-earned goal Tuesday, but the winless Sharks suffered a 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Sturm, who notched a goal in his past two outings, is attempting to lead a struggling lineup. Fighting his way through two checks along the wall Tuesday, Sturm centered an incomplete pass and continued working his way behind the net. He gained control of the puck and lifted a backhander under the crossbar for his second goal in two games. Sturm has received 20 or more shifts in two of the Sharks' five losses this season. The 27-year-old center has scored in both.