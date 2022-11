Sturm notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This is the fourth time Sturm's picked up assists in consecutive games, but he's yet to extend any point streak to three games. The 27-year-old helped out on a Luke Kunin goal in the second period. Sturm has six goals, two helpers, 31 shots on net, 27 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating through 18 contests. His inconsistent offense and bottom-six role will keep his fantasy value fairly limited.