Sturm notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Sturm earned his first point of the campaign, setting up a Filip Zadina tally in the third period. A defensive forward, Sturm has had it tough in the Sharks' low-scoring and shaky lineup. He's picked up 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six hits, six PIM and a minus-11 rating through 13 contests. He had a career-high 26 points in 2022-23, so most fantasy managers won't need to keep track of Sturm's production this season.