Sturm scored a goal and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sturm got his first goal of the year in the first period. The 27-year-old forward was steady in a bottom-six role last year, posting 20 points in 74 games between the Wild and the Avalanche. In addition to his goal, he has two shots, four hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in four contests for the Sharks. His relative lack of offense means he won't be much of a factor in fantasy.